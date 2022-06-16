Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $175.57

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $175.57 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 27239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.77.

ASHTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.10) to GBX 5,650 ($68.58) in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,342.20.

The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

