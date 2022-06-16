AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £101 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £101 ($122.59) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($115.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($145.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($139.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($145.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.46 ($128.00).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,856 ($119.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,385.89. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.45) and a twelve month high of £110 ($133.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.72 billion and a PE ratio of -171.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

