Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €32.00 at Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €33.00 ($34.38) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.