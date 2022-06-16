Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

