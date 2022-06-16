Aurox Market Cap Reaches $8.43 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $403,299.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.14 or 0.00077680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,789.25 or 1.00042653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00115673 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.