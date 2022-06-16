Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 312,320 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 305,613 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,244,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

