Auxier Asset Management Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $403.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

