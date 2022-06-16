Auxier Asset Management Has $531,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 48,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

