Auxier Asset Management Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

