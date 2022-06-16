Auxier Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Textainer Group worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

