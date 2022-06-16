Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,632,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

