Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.96. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,157.54). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.32), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($87,094.96).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

