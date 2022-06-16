Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.37).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.96. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
