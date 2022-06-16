Axe One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $75,114.08 and approximately $14.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00151356 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.