B. Riley Trims Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Target Price to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.