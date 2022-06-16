B. Riley Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

CCS opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

