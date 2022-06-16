B. Riley Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
CCS opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.