BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $139,828.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,582.65 or 1.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00113943 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.