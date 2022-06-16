Bahram Akradi Purchases 23,072 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 590,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
