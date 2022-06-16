Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $174.72 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00020886 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $174.72 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,299,632 coins and its circulating supply is 40,543,160 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

