BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 201,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,125. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

