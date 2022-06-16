BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $226.11 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

