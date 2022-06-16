Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.02. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

