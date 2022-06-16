BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.17

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 3267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($101.04) to €88.00 ($91.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($87.50) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.51%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.