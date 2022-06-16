Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $233.76

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $233.97, with a volume of 25205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.40.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

