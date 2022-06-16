Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,293 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 2,432,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $5,994,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

