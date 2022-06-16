Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,293 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 2,432,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
