Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €226.20 ($235.63) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($207.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €245.52.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

