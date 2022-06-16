Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.97) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.25) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 530.60 ($6.44) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 501.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

