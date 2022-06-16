Berenberg Bank Upgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $40.62 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

