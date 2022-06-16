Berenberg Bank Upgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $40.62 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

