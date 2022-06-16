BetterWealth LLC Invests $15.98 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,838 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 3,489,991 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

