BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

