Bifrost (BNC) Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Million

Bifrost (BNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bifrost has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $282,737.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bifrost

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,142,000 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

