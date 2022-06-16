Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.42. 46,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $252.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

