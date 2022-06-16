Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.40. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

