Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $210,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

