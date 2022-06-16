Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of WM stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

