Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $9,593,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $301.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.94. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $290.41 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.91.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.