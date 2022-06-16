Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $227.29 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

