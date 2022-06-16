Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $11.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.96. 159,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

