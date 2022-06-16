BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 3%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 242,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 321,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

