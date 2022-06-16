Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,124.06

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $8,124.06 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

