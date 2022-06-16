BitNautic Token Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $30,763.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,349.32 or 1.00038910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00113774 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

