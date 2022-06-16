BitTorrent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,438.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $826.46 million and approximately $11,438.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006648 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004525 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

