BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MUA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 332,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,878. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
