BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MUA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 332,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,878. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

