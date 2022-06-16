Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.29

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.29 and last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 139826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

