Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.07 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Blucora (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.