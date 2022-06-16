Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.07 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,249 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $7,537,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $7,350,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.