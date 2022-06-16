Boardriders (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardriders, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Boardriders shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,101,400 shares trading hands.
Boardriders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ)
Boardriders, Inc is a United States-based outdoor sports lifestyle company. The Company designs, develops and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and related products. The Company markets its products under the brands, such as Quiksilver, Roxy and DC. The Company’s Quiksilver brand includes a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys.
