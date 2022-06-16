Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 60.1% in May

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

