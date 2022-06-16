Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $23.45 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00204794 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00402379 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.