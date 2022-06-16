Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 2.6%

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 659,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,028,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £8.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

