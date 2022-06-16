Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bradley Mark J. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 256,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,333. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

