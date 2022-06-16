Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BRAG stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.18. 15,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,700. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

